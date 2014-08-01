Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has warned Manchester United that he will fight to keep star striker Antoine Griezmann at the club. The 25-year-old French international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer with sources inside the Spanish club stating that the two parties have already verbally agreed a €100 million fee.





The Sun however, has quoted Cerezo who has stated in his most recent interview that; “There are many offers. I don’t know what will come of Manchester United’s interest. What I can say though is that Griezmann will be an Atlético player for a long time.”

These comments seem to contradict what coach Diego Simeone recently stated when he explained that; “"I don’t tie anyone down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club. He is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has gotten back on the scoresheet and his form is good. It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him."