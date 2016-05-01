Atletico President reveals why Griezmann could join Barcelona or Man Utd

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has dropped a not so subtle hint regarding the rumoured departure of French attacker Antoine Griezmann according to Spanish media outlet Sport.



Cerezo explained the reasons why the French international would be open to leaving the Los Colchoneros saying that: "if a player asks me to leave it is because he has better financial options elsewhere. I do not know anyone who stays at one company if another company were to arrive and offer to double his salary."



This is certain to light the fire under Manchester United and FC Barcelona's bellies who have been linked with a move for the player for quite some time with the Catalan giants reportedly leading the race to sign the Atletico Madrid striker.



The former Real Sociedad player left the club in the summer of 2014 for a reported fee of €30 million signing a six year contract with Atletico Madrid and has been a revelation since scoring 90 goals in 177 appearances across all tournaments.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)