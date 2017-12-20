Atletico president warns Man Utd and Barcelona over Griezmann
20 December at 17:15Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has talked about the possible exit of Antoine Griezmann who is reported to be a transfer target of both Barcelona and Manchester United.
Atletico Madrid have just reported Barcelona to FIFA for their illegitimate transfer approaches to the Frenchman.
“We want to defender Atletico Madrid’s rights more than anything else”, Cerezo said (as quoted by Mundo Deportivo).
“Nobody has asked us permission to talk to the footballer, I will talk about this situation at the right time. Griezmann is contracted with Atletico and he will remain a player of Atletico.”
“Everybody needs to know that we will always defend the rights of this club, either in Spain or abroad.”
As for Atletico’s transfer ban last summer, Cerezo said: “It was an unfair decision that damaged us. Our planning was hugely affected by Fifa’s decision but despite that the team is still very competitive. Diego Costa? Is a top class striker, he will improve our level alongside Vitolo.”
