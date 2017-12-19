Atletico report Barcelona to FIFA for Griezmann talks
19 December at 16:34Atletico Madrid are going to report Barelona to FIFA for holding talks with their star striker Antoine Griezmann, a spokesman of the Colchoneros has told Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalan paper had reported talks between the blaugrana and the French striker. Barcelona’s president Josep-Maria Bartomeu is reported to have met the player’s family and Griezmann is said to have agreed terms with the La Liga giants.
Atletico Madrid, however, are not willing to give up and have decided to report Barcelona: “We have reported Barcelona to FIFA for their contacts with Griezmann”, a club’s spokesman said.
“Antoine is contracted with Atletico Madrid and the action of Barcelona could influence La Liga because we are second and they are the table leaders.”
Griezmann’s contract with Atletico Madrid expires in 2022. The Frenchman has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with the Colchoneros.
The 26-year-old has seven goals and five assists in 19 appearances with Atletico so far this season.
