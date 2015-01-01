Atletico shot stopper wanted in Premier League
12 May at 22:47
Miha Mlakar, agent of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, spoke about the future of his client, who is gaining interest from around Europe, but Mlakar denies that Italy are among the possible destinations:
OFFERS IN PREMIER - "Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world” his words to Goal.es “and of course there are some clubs, two in particular. I can only say that one of them is in the Premier League." The goalkeeper was in fact linked to Manchester United to replace the potentially departing David De Gea.
NEVER INTER - Afterwards the agent overwhelms Inter: "If his future could be in Italy at Inter? Please ... are you serious? In Italy there is only Juventus as a top club and they have already Buffon, who can still play for years." Interestingly, Inter goalie Samir Handanovic has also been linked with Manchester United, and should he leave the Nerazzurri will be on the lookout.
Go to comments