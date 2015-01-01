Miha Mlakar, agent of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, spoke about the future of his client, who is gaining interest from around Europe, but Mlakar denies that Italy are among the possible destinations:

OFFERS IN PREMIER - "Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world” his words to Goal.es “and of course there are some clubs, two in particular. I can only say that one of them is in the Premier League." The goalkeeper was in fact linked to Manchester United to replace the potentially departing David De Gea.