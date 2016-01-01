Kevin Gameiro has come out with a very frank - and entertaining - appraisal of playing behind MSN.

With Barcelona coming to knock on his door last season, the French star revealed that “he wouldn’t do anything” playing behind Messi, Suarez and Neymar.

“I had the choice to go to either Barcelona or Atletico this summer,”

“But what did you think I would have done there? What was I going to do there? They have Neymar, Suarez and Messi. There are players like that who want to play every game, who don’t want to get off the pitch even if there are only ten minutes left.

“That’s what happened with Ibrahimovic. He was hungry and he was actually performing to boot.”

The French star impressed in three seasons in Sevilla, enough to earn the attentions of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona last summer. His 39 La Liga goals in that time brought many teams knocking, but he opted for the Vicente Calderon, where he has since scored 10 goals in 28 total Liga games with the Colchoneros.