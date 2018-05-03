Atletico star reveals Simeone predicted red card against Arsenal
03 May at 17:50Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed that club boss Diego Simeone had predicted the red card against Arsenal in the first-leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final and had predicted how the game will pan out.
The game at the Emirates last week saw Sime Vrsjalko get sent off early in the game after receiving two yellow cards for bookable offenses. Despite being down to ten men, the Los Rojiblancos cancelled out Arsenal's opener late in the game when Antoine Griezmann scored to hand them a crucial away goal. The second leg takes place today at the Wanda Metropolitano.
And Atleti midfielder Thomas Partey has told the Independent that Simeone had predicted everything that happened in the first leg, including the red card. The Ghanaian said: "Simeone always follows his instincts and never fails."
The day before Arsenal-Atletico game, he made us play 10 against 11. He kept telling us that we could play with one man less. So when Vrsaljko was expelled, we were prepared and determined not to lose that we came home unbeaten."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
