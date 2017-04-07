Koke has been robbed at gunpoint just 48 hours before the big derby clash against Real. Spanish journal

Atletico Madrid midfielderhas been robbed at gunpoint just 48 hours before the big derby clash against Real. Spanish journal El Mundo reported the story stating that the 25-year-old had his £70,000 watch taken.

The actual robbery took place on Thursday night when a man on a motorbike stopped the player in an underground car-park in the Chamberi district of the city. The assailant is believed to have shouted “give me your watch” whilst brandishing a gun at the Spanish international.



Koke will be in action for his club in the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday before welcoming Leicester City to the Vicente Calderon in the Champions League next week. Police are still on the lookout for the thief who is also believed to have caught the player off guard as he wound down his window at the ticket barrier