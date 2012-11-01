The saga of this summer’s transfer window grows more interesting by the day. Today’s reports of Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann agreeing to a 100 million EUR deal with Manchester United are the first of a series of potential domino effect moves.

Should the Red Devils be successful in the acquisition of the young French star, perhaps rivals Chelsea will be secretly smiling in the background. A huge purchase in the way of Griezmann could limit Man U’s possibility of targeting other players who demand monstrous transfer fees. For the Blues, this may put them in the driver’s seat for the pursuit of Torino’s Andrea Belotti, whose transfer value is also over 100 million EUR.

Meanwhile Arsenal seem the team least likely to benefit from the Griezmann to United transfer, considering Atletico’s interest in Alexis Sanchez or Alexandre Lacazette, the latter of whom is also a target for the Gunners. With Arsenal’s table position and Champion’s League in doubt, they may struggle to hold their stars.