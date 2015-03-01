Alexandre Lacazette is Atletico Madrid’s priority for the summer,

With talk of Antoine Griezmann heading to Manchester United, the Colchoneros would need a new star striker to inaugurate the Estadio Metropolitano.

The Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona target is also valued at €60 million by president and owner Jean-Michel Aulas, whom Chelsea fans will remember as being a very tough negotiatior.

Lacazette is very tempted by the idea, and he’d love the idea of playing with Griezmann.

The Madrid side has already begun the recruitment process, and have already made an initial offer (or even multiple ones) to Lyon.

They’d have to overcome the transfer ban that was imposed on them by UEFA for recruiting foreign Under-18 players.

revealed a few days ago that no agreement has been reached, but negotiations are ongoing. Lacazette has scored 31 goals in 40 games with the Ligue 1 side this season.