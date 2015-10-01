Despite scoring a brace in Atletico’s 5-0 thumping of Levante, the former PSG man has struggled to be a regular fixture this season.

“At the moment I’m giving everything for the team, I'm fine here and we'll see what happens in January,” Gameiro told Marca.

“It’s normal to be much happier when you are scoring goals and contributing to the team.”

Beyond playing little this season, the former Lorient and Sevilla star doesn’t see his future at the club, according to reports.

The talented attacker is apparently intimidated by the January arrival of Diego Costa, who has already been training with the team since arriving in October.

Diego Simeone recently told media that his team is missing its sharpness in front of goal:

“I cannot question the player’s desire as may sometimes be the case with teams playing in these sorts of games, the only piece missing was our success in front of goal and our killer instinct.”