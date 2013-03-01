The battle for Atletico Madrid’s talented French striker continues, now with Manchester United getting closer to the purchase of Antoine Griezmann. He will pick up the legacy of Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the Red Devils. Speculation of his move usually comes from media sources across Europe, not the player himself. But when interviewed by the French television program Quotidien, the 26 year old striker admitted, “My future decided within two weeks. Me at Manchester United? Possible. How many chances from one to ten? Six.”

One can draw their own conclusions regarding the possibilities of Griezmann’s transfer being a 6 (or more) out of 10, but the truth remains. He is one of the hottest players in the world right now, at a ripe age and proven on the highest level. Unlike some others with less experience or only having played in mid level leagues, the French international has solidified himself among La Liga’s best and also proved himself worthy of the Les Bleus jersey.