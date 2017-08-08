Atletico Madrid want to offer a new deal to Jan Oblak

The former Manchester United target - until it became clear that David De Gea would remain at Old Trafford - has a release clause of

100 million right now, but Atletico want him to sign a new deal, one with an even bigger clause, one that would make the 24-year-old unreachable.

With a transfer ban blocking them from signing anyone until January, the loss of one of the best goalkeepers in Europe would be a disaster for the Colchoneros.

Paris Saint-Germain have already had an offer worth

75 million be shot down for the shot stopper. Atletico have a history of selling big-name goalkeepers at hefty prices, with Thibaut Courtois (who was on loan from Chelsea) and De Gea himself leaving the Vicente Calderon in the last six years.

PSG have already splurged on Neymar in the current window, and need a more convincing option that Kevin Trapp, who struggled to convince Unai Emery last season.