Atletico to scout Chelsea, Juventus and Inter target today
12 March at 14:30Another club is set to enter the transfer battle for Domenico Berardi.
Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Atletico Madrid are watching the Inter, Chelsea and Juventus target today at the Mapei Stadium.
Diego Simeone’s side have recruited from Serie A before, with the likes of Alessio Cerci, Sime Vrsaljko and Stefan Savic playing there.
Berardi has been targeted by Chelsea in the current January window, with Antonio Conte having previously worked with the Sassuolo star with Italy.
Our own Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that the 22-year-old, who has scored 40 goals since the 2013/2014 season, is being hotly pursued by Inter, especially sporting director Piero Ausilio.
Romano claims that Sassuolo president Squinzi Berardi is valued at €40m, and that Juventus won’t get into a bidding war with Inter.
Tuttosport had previously reported that the Italian was more likely to head to Juventus, but Berardi turned them down last summer over fears on his playing time.
@EdoDalmonte
