Atletico warn Barcelona and Man Ut dover Griezmann’s potential move
04 May at 11:00Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo could not hide his happiness for the Colchoneros’ qualification for the Europa League final yesterday night.
The La Liga giants beat Arsenal 1-0 to reach their fifth European final in the last nine campaigns and after the final whistle Cerezo talked to Spanish media.
“We’ve already won something because reaching an European final is a big achievement. It’s not easy to qualify for a final and it doesn’t happen to everybody.
“The lad played a perfect game. We won and we played very well in front of a sold-out stadium. Everything was running smooth, now we are in the final, which is exactly what we wanted.”
Talking about the future of Antoine Griezmann, a Barcelona and Manchester United target, Cerezo said: “I think he will remain with us next season, he is a player of Atletico Madrid.”
Griezmann refused to leave Atletico last summer and has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract.
