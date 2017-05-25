Manchester United are offering a lot more to Antoine Griezmann than current club Atletico Madrid.

Recent reports indicated that the Red Devils - who beat Ajax 2-0 last night to win the Europa League - are willing to offer the 26-year-old superstar massive wages of

14 million a year.

United are also happy to pay the

100m release clause for the French international, who was reportedly interested in the Red Devils if they could guarantee him Champions League football. Last night’s triumph in Stockholm secured their place.

Griezmann recently reignited speculation by claiming that his

“Me at Manchester United? Possible. How many chances from one to ten? Six.”

That was enough to generate plenty of speculation, with the Old Trafford side looking like they have their man in the bag.

(via fichajes) for their part, that Atletico won’t go over the €10 million mark.“future [will be] decided within two weeks”.