Aubameyang's father in London to negotiate with Arsenal

After having abandonned the negotiations regarding a transfer to the Chinese Super League where Guangzhou Evergrande were prepared to invest almost €75 million, Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang could still make a big money move this January.



German tabloid Bild reports that whilst the player is in Germany trying to convince Borussia Dortmund's Directors to allow him to leave the club this January, his father, who is his agent, is currently in London negotiationg with Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.



According to the report there is a meeting in place between representatives from the Gunners and Aubameyang senior to speed up the process. Given Alexis Sanchez imminent transfer away from the Emirates Stadium to Manchester's Old Trafford, the club's directors are looking to gift manager Arsene Wenger and the club's fans a substitute to take their minds off of the fact that the Chilean star is leaving the club.

