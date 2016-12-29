Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for many months but according to

Real Madrid have been following Borussia Dortmund strikerfor many months but according to OK Diario, the Bundesliga side’s asking price for their 27-year-old Gabon frontman has forced the Spanish giants to pull out of the race to sign him next summer.

The portal states that Dortmund are not prepared to let their star player leave for anything less than €80 million and whilst it’s unlikely that the German club will be able to hang on to the player beyond the end of the current campaign, his destination may not be the Santiago Bernabeu.



The player himself has already suggested that he would one day love to play for Los Blancos as they were the team that his grandad supported and that he made a promise to him that he would one day wear the famous all-white strip. With interest also coming from the Premier League, it may be some time before that wish is realised.







Steve Mitchell