Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has found himself in the firing line after comments he made about his future and a potential move to Real Madrid. Having been ordered by the clubs Sporting Director Michael Zorc to concentrate on his football now rather than in the future, the 27-year-old has opened up over the comments he made and how it’s made life difficult for him.





Speaking to DAZN (via As), Aubameyang, when asked about his future, explained that; “I really don't know, I'm just focused on this season and I don't want to think too much about that right now. The last weeks were difficult after my last words so I don't want to talk about that."

The Gabon international has been linked with a move to a host of top European clubs this summer and has not helped himself when faced with questions about where he will line-up next season. With over two months of the current season left to run, stories about the players future look set to run and run.