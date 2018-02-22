Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed why he joined Arsenal, claiming that it was “the next step” for him.

The 27-year-old was Arsenal’s big winter signing, joining the Gunners for a scandalously good

Speaking to the Express, he said: “It

“For me it's a bit bigger than Dortmund, and this was a good step for me and my career.

“I didn't want to go, for example, to China, because I want to do a lot of things here in Europe before I think about China or America.

“

The Gabonese international and former Milan reject scored on debut against Everton, but has struggled with his team-mates as they have lost embarrassingly to Manchester City.