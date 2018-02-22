Aubameyang: Arsenal the next step for me
01 March at 15:00Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed why he joined Arsenal, claiming that it was “the next step” for him.
The 27-year-old was Arsenal’s big winter signing, joining the Gunners for a scandalously good € 63.8 million, if one considers how highly-rated players are going for at present.
Speaking to the Express, he said: “It was the next step for me, it's a big club.”
“For me it's a bit bigger than Dortmund, and this was a good step for me and my career.
“I didn't want to go, for example, to China, because I want to do a lot of things here in Europe before I think about China or America.
“Arsenal were the only club who made an offer, a real offer, and I'm really happy, because it's a good club.”
The Gabonese international and former Milan reject scored on debut against Everton, but has struggled with his team-mates as they have lost embarrassingly to Manchester City.
