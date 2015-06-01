Aubameyang ‘disappointed’ over failed Real Madrid and AC Milan moves

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang talked to Rmc Sport about his career and how he failed to leave the Bundesliga giants last summer.



The Gabonese striker had been linked with moves at Chesea, AC Milan and Real Madrid but he eventually failed to move to a new club.



“I have no more dreams. I will not talk about Real Madrid anymore. I am happy at Borussia Dortmund, I feel like other clubs don’t want to come to close to sign me. People underestimate me but I will prove my worth. I am frustrated because Dortmund told me I could leave last summer. It didn’t happen and I am disappointed but I am also happy here. It’s not a proble, I’ll keep working hard.”



“AC Milan? They wanted me. We talked and their offer was good but in the end, somehow, the deal was not closed.”



“Chinese clubs? I did not take them seriously. They lacked of professionalism. They made a written offer, we refused and they said they would have come back but they never showed up again.”

