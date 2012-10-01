Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened the door to a potential move to Atletico Madrid,

The prolific Gabonese star has been on fire for his side, Borussia Dortmund, scoring 19 goals in all competitions so far this season.

But things haven’t been so merry generally, with the Germans being skittled out of Champions League Group H, resulting in the sacking of Coach Peter Bosz.

Aubameyang has denied that he has agreed to a new deal with the German club, something that had been announced by Michel Zorc only recently.

“Renewal with Dortmund? I haven’t signed one, it’s not true,” he told Ouest-france.

The 27-year-old also claimed that he didn’t want to play for Real Madrid, despite a long-standing connection which is said to have been inspired by his grandfather.

“The market is open, also for me. Real Madrid? That’s no longer my wish, I don’t think about it much anymore.”

He then spoke more directly about Atleti, possibly hinting that he could replace Antoine Griezmann:

“Atleti? Everyone knows that they’re looking for players around the world. I think Griezmann could leave and a lot can happen. Anything can happen.”