One of Europe’s most prolific attackers, 28 year old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was close to a move away from the Bundesliga this summer, but in the end a move never came to fruition. The Borussia striker discussed his regret about the market and his possibility of leaving Borussia Dortmund in an interview with RMC.

The Gabonese striker has talked about the teams that have been looking for him: "I will not talk about Real Madrid anymore. They do not want me, and for me it's not a problem. I’ll move on, as I’m fine in Dortmund. The interested clubs did not go ahead despite an agreement with Borussia for a farewell. It did not happen and I'm happy to have stayed."