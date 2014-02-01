Milan, Aubameyang on his future: "Let's see what happens..."
12 August at 20:25Milan have been one of the most active teams on the summer transfer window as they signed 10 new players to date (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva) and they aren't done just yet. Fassone and Mirabelli stated that Milan were still looking for a striker as they have been following many different names.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one player that Mirabelli likes a lot as Milan would love to sign him. The problem? Borussia have been hard to negotiate with as they have been asking for a high price tag for him. Their management recently stated that the Gabon international would stay on with them but here is what he had to say to the press today after Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 win in the German up game: "Let's see what happens. It is a very diffciult situation he said to Sky Sport (Via FootballItalia). Whatever happens will happen, let's see....".
He did not shut the door on a potential departure even if it won't be easy....
