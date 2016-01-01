“It is possible that a satisfactory offers reaches Borussia Dortmund this summer, and that I end of leaving,”

“Nobody can predict what will happen, I’m happy in Dortmund now, but I can’t say if I will stay another two, five, ten years”.

So who could be there for him? Real Madrid and Manchester City are in pole position, having showed the most interest of late, with the former being aided by that promise that the Gabonese striker is alleged to have made to his grandfather.

One club that is certainly not in the race is Bayern Munich...

“I can assure you that I won’t go to Bayern Munich. It would be too hard for Dortmund’s fans. It doesn’t matter what they offer, I’d still say no. When I was at Saint-Etienne the fans asked me not to go to [local rivals] Lyon and therefore I didn’t do it”.

There’s another possibility: Milan. Remember, Aubameyang grew up in the youth academy there, and still has friends in the Milan-Varese area. Wouldn’t that be a heck of a statement by the new owners, to sign a former reject turned global star?