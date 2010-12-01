It looks like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Borussia Dortmund

The 27-year-old Gabon international has recently been left out of BVB’s squad after disagreeing with the club. He is rumoured to be forcing a move, with Guangzhou Evergrande known to be very interested.

Liverpool and Arsenal are known to be very interested, as are former team Milan, who made the horrid miscalculation to sell him for peanuts to Saint-Etienne in 2011.

The situation has been complicated, with Aubameyang being dropped for the game against Wolfsburg, while sporting director Michael Zorc claiming that he “didn’t know what was happening. We had a very controversial discussion. He hasn’t behaved like this for years, he’s always been very professional.



"What has happened is very tolerable, there will be some fines, too. It’s not necessary to talk about a transfer, but it’s clear that things can’t continue like this because some important things are in jeopardy, and that there is tension inside the squad.”

Auba has scored 13 Bundesliga goals this season, and there is talk of “optimism” at Arsenal over his transfer.