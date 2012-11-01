.@SkySports is reporting that Aubameyang is taking his physical as we tweet — Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 31, 2018

Sky Sport UK reports that Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is currently taking his medical tests with Arsenal in anticipation of a move.The Gabonese international landed in London yesterday afternoon, and is now moments from becoming a Gunner.Per reports, Arsenal and Dortmund agreed to a fee of 68 million euros. Additionally, the player is going to sign a 3 and a half year contract worth 180 million euros per week.It’s rumored that Aubameyang will take the number 14. As you may recall, Thierry Henry was the last Gunner to don the famed number.An official announcement is expected in the coming hours.With Aubameyang moving to Arsenal, a merry-go-round is likely to begin. With the Dortmund striker’s move, Arsenal is free to send Olivier Giroud to Chelsea, who have been desperate to add a striker. With the arrival of Giroud, Chelsea can send Michy Batshuayi to Dortmund to replace Aubameyang.