Aubameyang to Arsenal = Sampdoria's Zapata to BVB & Inter's Eder to Sampdoria?

Despite Borussia Dortmund's continued denials that Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will leave the club, the rumors regarding a transfer to Arsenal persist.



Sky Sport Italia report that in the case of such a transfer, Borussia Dortmund have identified his replacement in Sampdoria's Colombian striker Duvan Zapata. The striker left Napoli last summer for a reported fee of €17 million and has scored 15 goals since signing for Sampdoria.



According to the report no official offer has been made but Dortmund have made first contacts ith intermediaries who are ready to get to work should Aubameyang leave the club.



This merry-go-round of transfers of strikers could lead to Inter's Italian international striker Eder returning to the club. Although, only a hypothesis for now Sampdoria will be willing to let Zapata leave the club for €40 million, and could turn to former striker Eder who is struggling to get any minutes on the pitch for Inter.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)