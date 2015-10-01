Aubameyang update: Arsenal slammed as BVB striker faces squad snub
18 January at 18:50No secret Arsenal are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Borussia Dortmund striker is not happy anymore in Germany and is expected to leave the Budesliga giants in the current transfer window.
The player’s father and agent travelled to London yesterday to begin talks with the Gunners. Borussia Dortmund’s general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke, however, has hit out at the Premier League giants as they have not given the Gunners green light to begin talks with their star.
“We think it is a lack of respect when you get involved with players who are playing for another team,” he said on Thursday.
“There is no contact with Arsenal. We can only assume that Arsène Wenger has enough to think about when it comes to the performances of his own players.”
Meantime, however, speculations over the player’s future are far from being over. Aubameyang, in fact, has been dropped from Borussia Dortmund squad list to face Herta Berlin in Bundesliga tomorrow.
If Alexis Sanchez completes his move to Manchester United in January, Arsenal hope to replace him with the former AC Milan striker.
