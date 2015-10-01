Here are the youtube highlights of the game (via : Sky Football) :

Napoli played against Atletico Madrid in the Audi cup as Simeone's club beat Sarri's team by a 2-1 score. In the end , Napoli payed for their missed penalty as Ateltico Madrid then scored in the second half. Callejon was the lone scorer for Napoli where as Torres and Vietto scored for Atletico. Diego Godin was sent off late in the game but Napoli were not able to to take advantage.