Auriemma announces: 'Allegri will leave Juve and here is his replacement...'

Mediaset and Radio Crc journalist Raffaele Auriemma spoke about Max Allegri's Juventus future to the press, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Alessandro Moggi has been talking to PSG about Max Allegri as things have been picking up speed of late. It seems pretty clear that Juve and Allegri will seperate at the end of this season. Replacements? Pochettino was Juve's favorite but some Italian candidates are: Simone Inzaghi and more importantly Eusebio Di Francesco. The Roma coach showed a lot of character under the pressure and he was able to get his team back on track. EDF likes to play an attractive style of football which is also something that Juve like....".



Juventus are first in the Italian Serie A standings as they have a two point lead over Napoli. It will be a very heated end to the season for Juve as they are still alive in all three competitions....