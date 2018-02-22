Ausilio admits Inter want to sign Barcelona loanee star on a permanent deal

Inter director of football Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport before the kick-off of Torino-Inter: “It’s going to be a tough game, like every game we will play before the end of the season. We can lose no points, we need points to qualify for the Champions League. I trust Spalletti. He works every day with the team. He managed to get back on track, now it’s time to look ahead.”



Inter have signed both Rafinha and Cancelo on loan this season and have a chance to make both players’ moves permanent in the summer: “The lads know that until the 20th of May we won’t discuss about transfers. We are going through some very important days for us. We will do our best to make their transfer permanent, we still have a long way ahead, let’s see what we can do. De Vrij and Asamoah? We are working like any other club do.”

