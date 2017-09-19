Ausilio confirms that Manchester United were strongly on their star player
19 September at 21:17Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke to Premium Sport (via SpazioInter) ahead of their game against Bologna, here is what he had to say: " Our game against Bologna is important since we can give a continuity to our results. Perisic? He did still have a few more years left on his contract. Yes United were strongly on him but his work with Spalletti convinced him to stay here. Vanheusden? He has a lot of talent and we believe in him. When there is a chance I am sure he will be used".
SKRINIAR AND JOAO MARIO - "We followed Skriniar for months. People laughed about this move but we knew that he would be a starter for us. Joao Mario was penalized last season by injuries but he is now working hard with the coach".
ON PELLEGRI AND KARAMOH - " Pellegri is very strong but I also see the goals scored by Odgaard and Pinamonti. It is important to give a chance to your own players too... . Karamoh? He is working hard, his turn will come...".
