Ausilio eyes Liverpool targets as Inter seek midfield boost

Inter will be trying to strengthen their midfield in the summer as the nerazzurri are likely to qualify for the Champions League and Luciano Spalletti will need some reinforcements to cope with three competitions.



Before anything else, Inter want to make the transfers of Rafinha and Cancelo permanent. The duo has joined the San Siro on loan from Barcelona and Valencia respectively and Inter want to sign them both on a permanent deal. The Italians, however, will need the La Liga giants to lower the players’ price-tags as they can’t currently afford to pay the sum that was agreed by the two parties at the beginning of the season.



Once the situation of Rafinha and Cancelo will be sorted, Inter will try to sign one more midfielder. Both Kevin Strootman and Nicolò Barella are reported to be on Inter’s sights and that could concern Liverpool who are also being linked with welcoming the players’ services.



Strootman has a € 32 million release clause included in his contract, while Barella has no release clause but the latest reports in Italy claim Cagliari President Tommaso Giulini will ask a fee close to € 50 million to sell the promising midfielder this summer.

