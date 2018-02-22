Ausilio insists Spalletti and Icardi will remain at Inter
23 April at 10:35During an interview with Rai Radio 1, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke about his plans for the upcoming transfer window, insisting there is no chance that either Luciano Spalletti or Mauro Icardi will leave the club this summer. Here is what he had to say:
CHIEVO – “You have to sweat and toil every Sunday. I’ve never seen simple games, especially when you play against teams who are fighting at the lower end of the table.”
KARAMOH – “We must be happy and satisfied. He is a young man and as such he needed time to impose himself. We did well to sign him for such a low fee and we are now reaping the benefits.”
SPALLETTI & ICARDI – “For us, certain things are clear and precise. With Spalletti, we want to build the future. As for Icardi, we will find a solution to give him the recognition he deserves. He is a great asset to our squad.”
FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY – “I hope we can overcome FFP by selling some young players with the possibility of buying them again in the future. We did not sacrifice any top players last year, despite Man Utd’s bid for Perišić.”
ASAMOAH – “We will talk about the market at the end of May. He is a Juventus player and at the moment we are not thinking about him.”
CANCELO’S FUTURE – “We have the right to buy him before the end of June. He has grown a lot under Spalletti and we will have to evaluate things at the end of the season.”
(Rai Radio 1)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments