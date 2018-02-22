Ausilio: 'Juve? Inter have a unique style'
06 May at 13:30Inter’s director of football Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport ahead of Udinese-Inter on Sunday: “We need to forget what happened. We said what we had to. We played very well despite being reduced to ten men. We need to win and hope in other positive results. We want to qualify for the Champions League. Spalletti did a great job.
“The club’s CEO and a legendary president of Inter have already talked, I think it’s sufficient. I’ve been at Inter for long time and I can’t forget what happened over the last few years. We have our style, which is a unique one. It distinguishes us from the rest. Orsato is a good referee but made some serious mistakes in that game.”
“Icardi’s tears? He was said because we did not reach an objective that seemed to be pretty close.”
Inter are leading 3-0 against Udinese at half time with goals came courtesy of Ranocchia, Rafinha and Icardi. You can check out the latest updates from Udinese’s Dacia Arena HERE.
Go to comments