Ausilio provides transfer update on Man Utd target Joao Mario

Inter director of football Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport ahead of the nerazzurri Serie A clash against Sassuolo: “We are lucky to have players like Perisic and Icardi but we are also happy with Candreva. We are a team. We support our manager, we always discuss about football with Spalletti.”



As for Pastore, a top transfer target of the nerazzurri, Ausilio said: “We like Pastore, we admire him but I don’t know his next team, we’ve never tried to sign him. We will sign somebody in the January window but we don’t want to destroy a group that has done a lot.”



On Cancelo: “He starts today, he has been struggling with injuries but he has qualities. He has been working hard and Spalletti has given him a chance today.”



On Joao Mario: “He has had tonsillitis but did train very well this week. For now he is with us.” The Portuguese is a transfer target of Manchester United for the winter transfer window.