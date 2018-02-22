Ausilio reveals why Inter won’t have to sell key players this summer
22 April at 15:20Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke to Mediaset Premium ahead of this afternoon’s crucial Serie A match against Chievo. Here is what he had to say:
“We won’t have met our objective with fifth place; there are still five games to go.
“We always have various plans; the meetings with UEFA are about the finances for this season and not about the summer transfer window. Today they’ve asked us to balance the books in a certain way. From my many years of experience, I don’t think Inter will need to deprive ourselves of big players.
“Cancelo needed some time and a chance to adapt. The others are in line with our expectations. Dalbert has found himself ahead of a lot of quality players and that might be the reason he has struggled a bit more. There’s a lot of interest in him from other clubs in Europe.
“If we sign him permanently, Cancelo already has a contract with us like every player who comes in on loan with an option to buy.”
(Mediaset Premium)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
