Ausilio: 'We want to keep Icardi as we have been in contacts with Wanda but...'

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke to Premium Sport before the Inter-Benevento game, here is what he had to say:



"Wanda and Icardi? I want to talk about football, that's all. We want to reach our objectives but to do so, we will have to be better. We started off this year in a great way which is why we are still in the Champions league race. We are going to have to learn from our mistakes if we want to grow as a team. Everyone is united and we want to go forward as a unit. Wanda? That's between Mauro and his wife. We have been in continous contacts with Wanda as we want to continue together. We want to keep Mauro but there is no rush as we will keep the talks going. We want to keep things silent and far away from the media. Candreva and Perisic? I have a lot of faith in them since they proved their worth. Rafinha? He is a good player and we have many good players. We have a strong group and our goal is to make the UCL. We will keep fighting up until the very end, that's for sure...".