#Cmdiretta la rassegna stampa da Vienna dei principali quotidiani austriaci: 'La Ferrari (il Milan) e' tornata in strada' pic.twitter.com/m70wk27BSN — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) September 13, 2017

AC Milan will make return to Europe after three years and a half as they managed to qualify for the Europa League group stages.The rossoneri lost their last Serie A game for 4-1 against Lazio and will be looking for revenge in Europe. Our reporter Daniele Longo is in Wien where he is providing all the latest updates ahead of AC Milan’s arrival in Austria.Vincenzo Montella will be talking to the press earlier today.Meantime those are the predicted line-ups for tomorrow’s game with both Nikola Kalinic and Andre Gomes expected to start and make their AC Milan debut from the first minute. Alessio Romagnoli is also set to return to the pitch after a long lay-off(4-1-4-1): Handzikic; De Paula, Kadiri, Westermann, Martschinko; Serbest; Tajouri, Holzhauser, Prokop, Pires; Monschein.(3-4-1-2): Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Abate, Kessié, Biglia, Rodriguez; Calhanoglu; André Silva, Kalinic.Austria perps out this morning: