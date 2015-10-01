Austria Wien-AC Milan, Montella considers new formation: Team News and Predicted Line-ups

AC Milan make their official European return today as they prepare to face Austria Wien in their opening Europa League game of the season. The rossoneri had a hard week-end as they lost for 4-1 against Lazio but Montella want to turn things around and return from their European trip with the three points in their bags.



Montella is expected to try a new 3-5-2 system tonight with Zapata, Bonucci and Romagnoli starting at the back, whilst Andrea Conti is still out of action with a twisted ankle. Andre Silva and Kalinic are expected to start up for the rossoneri and Gigio Donnarumma starting in goal.



Our reporter Daniele Longo is in Wien where he will provide us all the latest updates and team news before during and after the game.



PREDICTED LINE-UPS



Austria Wien (4-3-3): Hadzlkic; Klein, Westermann, Kadiri, Salamon; Lee, Holzhauser, Prokop; Tajourl, Friesenbichler, Pires. Coach: Thorsten Fink.

AC Milan (3-5-2): G. Donnarumma; Zapata, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Abate, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Antonelli; André Silva, Kalinic. Coach: Vincenzo Montella.

