Tottenham fans may never forgive Andres Villas-Boas again, not after it has been reported that he

Both stars’ teams have been drawn in the same Champions League group as Spurs, along with Hapoel Nicosia.

Speaking on his podcast, journalist Graeme Hunter revealed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had almost signed Aubameyang back in the 2012-2013 period, when Aubame was knocking them in for Saint-Etienne.

Admittedly, the Gabonese player wasn’t the star he is today, but AVB certainly blew the chance to ever evaluate him by refusing to meet with the Milan reject and his entourage in London.

Hunter was also told by Tim Sherwood that Isco could have joined Spurs, but that AVB doubted whether he’d work hard enough as a trequartista.

Isco has proved the doubters wrong of late, forcing his way into Real Madrid’s starting XI, scoring in last year’ Champions League final and putting two past Italy in a recent qualifier.