Bacca receives a one game suspension. Galliani is handed a warning

Milan can breathe a sigh of relief as Carlos Bacca received a one match ban because of the incidents that occured at the end of the Juve-Milan (2-1) game. Here is the official note on the matter which was released by the Italian football association : " The Colombian protested publicly and in an aggressive way against an assistant referee after he had been substituted. He had to be stopped by a team manager and the coach of his team ". Bacca receives a one game ban and a 10 000 euro fine for his actions.



José Sosa, who had been sent off during the game, will also have to serve a one game ban and the same goes for Romagnoli who received a yellow card during the game (and who was 1 yellow card away form a suspension). All three players will miss Milan's upcoming game against Genoa.

Milan directors Adriano Galliani and Rocco Maiorino both received a warning because of insults towards Juventus and some of their players at the end of the game. Milan received a 5 000 euro fine because they allowed a director to enter the pitch.