Bacca's agent: 'Swap with Falcao? They called me and Milan. On Sevilla...'
08 August at 19:25Carlos Bacca's future is still in doubt as his agent Sergio Barila spoke to El Alargue on Caracol Radio (via PianetaMilan): " Milan now have new owners and managers as there is a new project. They have other priorities as they have recently shown. Carlos is a player who has a very good reputation in Europe because of his hard work and his goalscoring record. We will try and find the best possible solution for the player and for the club".
ON STAYING AT MILAN : " He still has three more years of contract at Milan so it is possible for him to stay at Milan but only if he can get some playing time. This year is an important year as it's the world cup year. This is why he wants to play and prove his worth".
SEVILLA - " He already player there and he knows them well. He had a lot of successes in Sevilla and he love the city. There are also economical issues to look at but if Sevilla make us a solid offer then we will surely consider it very strongly. Carlos wants the best for his family even if it means sacrificing a liittle bit financially speaking...".
CHINA - " Yes we turned down a few offers because Carlos wants to stay in Europe".
MONACO - "Swap with Falcao? They called me to know more about his situation. They also wanted to know his intentions and what Milan were asking for ".
MARSEILLE - " Carlos is an important player, he always scores goals. If he stays at Milan, then he will likely score even more goals since their team is now much stronger. If he leaves the club, then it's normal that many clubs will want him. I have received many calls on the matter...".
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
