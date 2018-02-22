Bacca's agent to CM: 'He is happy at Villarreal and wants to stay. Milan?...'

Carlos Bacca is a pure goalscorer. The Colombian striker, who currently plays for Villarreal in la Liga, has scored 12 goals and added 6 assists so far in 2017-18 for the yellow submarines. He is on loan from AC Milan as the Spanish club have an option to buy him for 15.5 million euros. Here is what his agent Sergio Barila had to say as he spoke to Calciomercato.com in an exclusive interview:



"He is a player who knows how to score goals. He has a special instinct in the box and this is where he is at his best. He works hard and he is able to elevate his game when it counts. There aren't many strikers in Europe like him. Villarreal? The coaches had a ton of confidence in him from the get go and this allowed him to focus on the pitch. He loves it there and he has a great understanding with the players and the coaches. Future? It's still early. If there is a possibility to stay here then we will certainly strongly consider it. Many clubs had interest in him this past January but he is happy in Spain. I will sit down with Milan and see what's best for everyone. Milan? Bacca scored a lot of goals for Milan in the two years he was there. I am sure he would've score a ton again this year for Milan too. We don't want to look back, Carlos is now focused on Villarreal for the time being...".