Bacca’s future yet to be agreed upon by AC Milan and Villarreal

Carlos Bacca’s long-term future is still up in the air somewhat. The Colombian striker is enjoying a positive spell at Villarreal, having scored 7 goals in 19 matches between La Liga, the Europa League and the Copa Del Rey - a good return considering the difficult start he endured on a personal level. He arrived in Spain on a €2.5 million loan, with an option to buy set at €15 million.



According to our sources, Villarreal will soon begin negotiations with the Rossoneri regarding the player’s future. They intend to sign him on a permanent deal, but it is likely they will first ask for a discount. Our understanding is that the Yellow Submarine are looking to pay €10-11 million, rather than the previously agreed fee.



A future at San Siro is not to be ruled out however, considering how enthusiastically the former Sevilla man greeted the news that Vincenzo Montella had been sacked. He will listen to what the Diavolo have to say, but at the moment his preferred option is to remain in La Liga with Villarreal.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)