Exclusive: Bacca wants to join Sevilla. Here are the conditions that Milan want...

" I train the players that I have. Bacca is an international level player but I have made my decisions based on the transfer market. Bacca is still a Milan player and if we sacrifice him, then we need to receive a fair amount of money in return". This is what Montella said about Bacca a few days ago as Milan do not intend to give the Colombian striker away. He has so far scored 34 goals in 77 games for AC Milan, which is a very respectable goal tally. This is why Fassone and Mirabelli keep asking for 25 million euros for him.



SEVILLA - Bacca's agent Sergio Barila said this to AS.com : " It is not a secret that Bacca wants to join Sevilla". "He loves the city and experienced great football memories there. It is an important year for some players as there will be the World cup. Many players are looking for a team that will offer them playing time. Bacca is in good shape and he is ready to have a solid season". So Bacca wants Sevilla but do they want him? The Spanish club recently acquired Luis Muriel from Sampdoria as Calciomercato.com sources have confirmed that Sevilla have not contacted Milan yet concerning the matter.



THE CONDITIONS - Carlos Bacca had found an agreement with Marseille on a contract that would've seen him make 3.5 million euros per season but the French club did not find an agreement with Milan for the player. Milan have always kept aksing for the same amount: 25 million euros. To add to this, they also always confirmed that they wanted to sell him on a permanent base (or a loan with an obligation to buy). Marseille on the other hand were only willing to take him on a loan with an option to buy. Fenerbahce and Galatasaray also had given it a shot in past months but Bacca did not like their proposals. Marseille, Sevilla, at the moment Bacca waits on as Milan are still also waiting to receive a 25 million euros offer for him...



By Alessandro Cosattini, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)