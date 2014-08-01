Bacelona jump to front of the queue to sign Iniesta’s natural successor
02 March at 12:10No secret that Barcelona will be looking to strengthen their midfield next season. The LaLiga giants are in desperate need to bring new faces to the Nou Camp as every big player in the middle of the pitch is in the wrong side of his 30s and the signing long-time replacements for Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets has become a priority now.
According to Sport.es, Barcelona’s top summer target is PSG star Marco Verratti who would cost the Nou Camp hierarchy somewhere around € 80 million.
The LaLiga giants could match PSG’s asking price as the Italy International is widely considered Andres Iniesta’s heir. The Spaniard has also confirmed that Verratti is his natural successor and there is no doubt that Barcelona will do everything they can to seal the transfer of the former Pescara man in the summer.
Barcelona are – of course – not the only club interested in the 24-year-old playmaker although, according to The Sun, the LaLiga giants are leading the race to sign the Italy star.
