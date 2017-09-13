It’s one of the most famed football academies in the world but recently there has been a shortage of talent coming out of La Masia in Barcelona. The place that nurtured the talents of Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi, Xavi and Sergio Busquets has seen a drop in players being promoted to the A team but there is hope for Blaugrana fans with three new stars to look out for in the coming years.



The first and the one likely to be the primary addition to Ernesto Valverde’s squad is midfielder Alena. The 19-year-old has already made his senior league debut for the club against Granada last season and was included in former coach Luis Enrique’s squad many times last term. It seems only a matter of time before the youngster makes his name at both club and international level having now been a mainstay of the Spanish Under-19 squad.



Next on the list is Oriel Busquets, no relation to Sergio but with similar characteristics. A defensive midfielder, the 18-year-old was in impressive for in the UEFA Youth League against Juventus this week and he looks set to follow in the footsteps of his namesake in the heart of the Blaugrana’s central area.



Finally, there is 14-year-old midfield sensation Xavi Simons, already a star with over half a million followers on Twitter, the Dutch teenager has been reportedly targeted by super-agent Mino Raiola to add him to his already world class client database.