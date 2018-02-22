Juventus are in talks with Hector Bellerin of Arsenal, according to the latest reports from Spain.

The defender has been frequently linked to a return to his native Spain, and specifically to Barcelona, where he was once a Masia trainee.

Cadena Ser claimed on Monday night that Juventus and Arsenal were in “advanced” talks, and that Juventus are considering a

50 million move for the 23-year-old.

He would finally be able to fill the void at right-back, where the Old Lady has struggled since Stephan Lichtsteiner’s gradual decline. Daniel Alves didn’t do much at the position either last season.

But this would, 101greatgoals reminds us, the same

50m Arsenal rejected from Barcelona last year. At the time reports emerged that Bellerin saw his future going hand-in-hand with that of Arsene Wenger, who recently announced his retirement after 22 years at the helm.

Yet as the English website also reminds us, it appears that Bellerin has already laid claim to the No.2 shirts next season.

What will happen in this dossier?